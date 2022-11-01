Justin Long Reveals Vince Vaughn Has a 'Great Idea' for a 'Dodgeball' Sequel

Justin Long says Vince Vaughn "has this great idea" for a sequel to their 2004 film Dodgeball — but it's unclear if Ben Stiller is interested.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the Barbarian star revealed that he has spoken with both Vaughn, 52, and Stiller, 56, about their varying interests in making a sequel to the 2004 original, which all three starred in and Stiller produced.

Long, 44, told the outlet that he made sure to ask Stiller about a potential Dodgeball sequel when he hosted Stiller on his Life Is Short podcast in June, shortly after Long had worked with Vaughn on the upcoming holiday film Christmas with the Campbells.

"So I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel," Long told ComicBook.com. "I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch."

"Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that," he added about his conversation with Stiller.

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"It's very risky, you don't wanna s--- on the original, you want something just as good," Long continued. "So I think [Stiller is] a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it."

"Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea," the actor added. "It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."

During Stiller's appearance on Long's podcast in June, Stiller confirmed to Long that he and Vaughn "have had a discussion" about a potential sequel.

"It's a good idea. I just - I feel like - sequel, sequelitis," Stiller told Long. "It's such a good one that you don't want to..."

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Long told ComicBook.com that when the Dodgeball cast reunited for a charity video in 2017, he remembered Stiller "talking about how how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was."

"I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it's just a matter of getting Ben on board," he told the outlet.

The Dodgeball reunion video saw Stiller back in character as megalomaniac gym manager White Goodman, while Christine Taylor reprised her role as Kate Veatch, a lawyer who is constantly fighting off Goodman's unwanted advances.

"Hello Kate, you're looking sensual," Stiller says in Goodman's gravely voice in the reunion video.

"I just threw up in my mouth a little," Taylor responds, echoing one of her memorable lines from the original film.