Justin Long Says Britney Spears 'Immediately Made Me Feel Comfortable' on Set of Crossroads

Justin Long is looking back on his experience of working alongside Britney Spears in the 2002 film Crossroads.

The actor, 42, reflected on his bond with the "Toxic" singer, 39, on Thursday in an Instagram post alongside a throwback photo of the stars in the film.

"I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears - she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is)," Long wrote. "When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed - just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana."

Long, who played Henry, the love interest of Spears' character Lucy Wagner in the film, recalled that the pop star "immediately made me feel comfortable," as did director Tamra Davis and writer Shonda Rhimes.

The Dodgeball actor continued, "Britney seemed to get exponentially more tense (totally understandably) whenever we walked off set with her bodyguard 'Big something' (my memory is so bad but I remember really liking him - a massive, warm, friendly, terrifying guy). People would clamor to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc."

Long went on to say that he felt sorry for Spears after the "tabloid frenzy" surrounding the singer "reached a fever pitch" several years after the film.

"Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that - least of all a very sweet person - one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set," he wrote.

Long also poked fun at himself when he recalled watching the film for the first time, writing, "When I saw the movie, I remember thinking that it looked like I was wearing pantyhose on my head because the makeup people only put makeup on my pasty white face and failed to cover up the rest of my translucent body (probably because it would’ve gotten all over the sheets🤢)."

"Though I personally think it makes Britney’s skin tone look that much nicer - and she was the star, after all, despite not acting like one :) #tbt," he added.

Image zoom Taryn Manning, Britney Spears, Justin Long in Crossroads | Credit: Columbia/Everett

Image zoom Justin Long, Britney Spears | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Crossroads follows three teenage girls (Spears, Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning) as they take a cross-country road trip and find themselves in the process. Kim Catrall and Dan Aykroyd also star in the film.