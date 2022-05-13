Loved Up! Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Wrap Their Arms Around Each Other on New York City Walk
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have their sights set on the Big Apple!
The couple was snapped with their arms around one another while out walking together in New York City on Thursday afternoon.
Long, 43, and Bosworth, 39, were dressed casually, with the Blue Crush actress rocking a pair of light-wash denim cutoff shorts, long-sleeved cream-colored top and white baseball cap.
The Accepted actor opted for a pair of blue pants, a green T-shirt and a blue baseball cap of his own as they flashed huge smiles during the outing.
Bosworth and Long's N.Y.C. jaunt comes three weeks after they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on a beach in Hawaii, where they'd traveled for former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's wedding.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
Long confirmed he had a girlfriend on a December 2021 episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long. While he didn't reveal his significant other by name, he said at the time that she liked pineapple on pizza.
The two previously spent time together last year filming an unnamed project in Arkansas. In May 2021, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long after wrapping the film with him.
"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that opened with a playful snapshot of her in Long's arms.
She continued, "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)" Long commented on the post, where he jokingly replied, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."
Last month, Long chatted with Nick Viall for the latter's show The Viall Files and expressed his happiness over finding "the one."
"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," Long said.
"And the one, I met. I found," revealed the Dodgeball actor.
Long added of his relationship, without revealing Bosworth's name, "I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."