Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Justin Long recently said Kate Bosworth "makes everything in my life better"

Published on March 13, 2023
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Could Kate Bosworth and Justin Long be engaged?

The Blue Crush actress, 40, and the Barbarian actor, 44, attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills. As the couple posed for photos together, Bosworth was seen wearing a ring on her finger, prompting fans to wonder if the pair had quietly gotten engaged.

Reps for Bosworth and Long did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

While getting ready for their date-night out, Bosworth shared a video on her Instagram Story, joking that Long did her makeup for the evening.

In January, Long praised Bosworth on her birthday, writing that she is the "best part of my day, every day - even when we're not together."

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone," he continued. "She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football)."

"She is the strongest person I've ever known," Long added. "She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better - all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food."

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Said Long, "She strives to be better but she's the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I've ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn't. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile. ... She is my joy. She is my best friend."

Bosworth and Long first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Since then, they've been photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii. Long opened up about their relationship for the first time in May during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

Before going Instagram official, Bosworth posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of the actor holding her in his arms.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Getty

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," Bosworth wrote in the May 2021 post. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

Long jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much ... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."

Back in June, Bosworth celebrated Long's birthday with a romantic social media tribute, complete with a photo gallery of some of the couple's memorable moments together.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know 💛 ," Bosworth wrote alongside the post.

She concluded her caption, "Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

In the first photo, both Bosworth and Long wore matching red and shared a kiss. The collection of images featured behind-the-scenes shots of the couple sharing intimate moments and silly selfies.

Long commented, "Fine! I'll start following you! 😜 Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received 🎁💛💛💛 (I'm going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)"

