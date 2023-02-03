Justin Long Honors Friend Philip Seymour Hoffman on 9-Year Anniversary of His Death

“When I think of him now I can still hear his laugh,” the Dodgeball wrote alongside two throwback photos of the late actor on Instagram on Thursday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 09:25 AM
justin long, Philip Seymour Hoffman
Justin Long and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Justin Long is remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman on the anniversary of his untimely death.

On Thursday, the Dodgeball actor posted two throwback photos on Instagram along with a touching tribute to the late actor. Long's post was on the ninth anniversary of Hoffman's death from a drug overdose at the age of 46.

"Thinking about Phil Hoffman today," he wrote. 'Can't believe it's been 9 years…"

Long recalled meeting Hoffman for the first time while working on Galaxy Quest with Hoffman's buddy, Sam Rockwell.

"One day Sam said 'My friend Phil is gonna stop by a little later,' " Long remembered. "I tried to play it cool but it must've been obvious how excited I was at even the possibility that the 'Phil' he was referring to was 'Seymour Hoffman'. When he drove up to where we all were, I was immediately struck by how boisterous and jokey he was…"

Long, 44, also revealed just how influential Hoffman was to him as an actor.

"When I was the young eager actor you see in this picture, Phil was an acting god to me - my Meryl Streep or Marlon Brando. He still is. Whenever I'm stuck in a scene I often find myself thinking 'What would Phil do?' — it always grounds me in the truth," Long shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued: "When I think of him now I can also still hear his laugh. He'd laugh so hard he'd get a little wheezy and his eyes glistened with emerging tears — full and bold and lacking even a hint of self-consciousness. He laughed the way he acted. Today I'm missing both ❤️."

Many of Long's famous friends and followers sent messages of support too, including Jason Biggs, Maggie Q and Jeremy Renner — the latter who wrote, "He's the best ❤️❤️❤️."

Also on Thursday, Frozen actor Josh Gad posted a tribute to Hoffman.

"Not an anniversary I ever want to remember," he wrote. "I hate that this man is gone. He is indisputably in the top bracket of greatest Actors of all time. And what's more, one of the sweetest humans I have ever met. His last words to me were "we need to play brothers." If only…❤️💔🙏."

"Miss him dearly," commented Josh Brolin. "Knew him since he first became an actor. I watched the whole trajectory. Amazing human being."

philip-seymour-hoffman-1.jpg
Philip Seymour Hoffman. Jason Merritt/Getty

Hoffman, whose body was found lying on the bathroom floor of his New York City apartment on Feb. 2, 2014, died of an apparent drug overdose, a law enforcement official confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Phil and appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving," his family said in a statement. "Please keep Phil in your thoughts and prayers."

The actor earned praise throughout his 23-year career for his powerful portrayals of quirky, sometimes ruthless characters in films including Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Before the Devil Knows You're Dead. His title role in the 2005 film Capote, as author Truman Capote, earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Also among his accolades were three additional Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in films Doubt, Charlie Wilson's War and The Master, as well as three Tony Award nominations.

Related Articles
stephanie seymour
Stephanie Seymour Wears Late Son Harry Brant's Suit and His Name on Her Back in Touching Tribute
Stephanie Seymour WSJ. Magazine
Stephanie Seymour Talks Healing After Losing Son Harry Brant in First Interview Since His Death 
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death
CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
'Call Me Kat' Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images); Harry Brant attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell Remembers Godson Harry Brant 2 Years After His Death: 'I Think of You Today'
Isla Fisher Mourns the Death of Her Dad: ‘Thank You for Being the Greatest Father’
Isla Fisher Mourns the Death of Her Dad Brian Fisher: 'Thank You for Being the Greatest Father'
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Pays Tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman Following the 8th Anniversary of His Death
heath-ledger.jpg
Remembering Heath Ledger's Life in Photos
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'
William H. Macy, Philip Seymour Hoffman
William H. Macy Remembers Late Costar Philip Seymour Hoffman: 'I Now See That He Was in Pain'
candace cameron bure
Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to 'Go Hug a Friend' on Anniversary of 'Full House' Dad Bob Saget's Death
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'
Caitlin Reilly, John Reilly
Caitlin Reilly Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Soap Legend Dad John Reilly's Death: 'Grief Is a Funny Thing'
Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin
Jodie Sweetin Says Bob Saget 'Will Always Remind Me to Love Bigger, Laugh Harder' on Anniversary of His Death
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Lift Spirits in Her New Holiday Special: 'I Feel Like I'm a Part of Christmas'
Dolly Parton Joins 'Call Me Kat' for Tribute to Late Star Leslie Jordan: 'We're Happy That You're at Peace'