Justin Long Says He Has Found 'the One' amid Kate Bosworth Relationship Rumors: 'It's Sacred'
Justin Long seems to have found true love.
The actor and Life is Short with Justin Long podcast host, 43, chatted with Nick Viall for the latter's show The Viall Files recently and expressed his happiness over finding "the one."
"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," Long said during the interview, which aired Monday.
"And the one, I met. I found," said the Accepted actor.
Long added of his relationship, "I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."
While Long did not name his partner in the interview, he and Kate Bosworth were seen riding in a car together in Los Angeles last week, and they've since been pictured holding hands.
In one snap, Long wore black sunglasses as he drove the vehicle, with the Blue Crush actress, 39, in the passenger seat beside him.
Long confirmed he had a girlfriend on a December 2021 episode of his podcast. While he didn't reveal his special someone by name, he said at the time that she liked pineapple on pizza while discussing toppings with his guest, Fortune Feimster.
Bosworth and Long previously spent time together last year filming an unnamed project in Arkansas.
In May 2021, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long after wrapping the film with him.
"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that opened with a pic of her in Long's arms.
She continued, "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"
Long commented on the post, where he jokingly replied, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."
"I joke because this is embarrassing and too much ... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are — all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more," Long added. "It was a true joy to be in your glow."
Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and her husband were splitting in an August 2021 Instagram post.
"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," Bosworth wrote at the time.
"Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning," she added.