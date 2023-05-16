Justin Long Calls Kate Bosworth His 'Now-Wife' a Month After Announcing Their Engagement

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth previously revealed that they were engaged during an April 4 episode of the actor's Life Is Short podcast

Published on May 16, 2023 02:02 PM
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth
Photo: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Did Justin Long and Kate Bosworth get married?

The couple announced their engagement during the April 4 episode of 44-year-old Long's Life is Short podcast. During a May 9 episode, featuring guest Kyra Sedgwick, 57, Long discussed his time filming last year's horror movie Barbarian in Bulgaria — which Bosworth, 40, also appeared in — and referred to the actress as "my now-wife."

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife and so she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… well set visits I was never crazy about," he said. "I liked separating the relationship and the, I don't know. But I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Representatives for both Long and Bosworth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment Tuesday.

Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Rings
Kate Bosworth/instagram

"It helped me, having her there," he added during the podcast, after noting his previous hesitancy to have a significant other visit him on set. "She helped me with scenes, it was the best."

Long's "now-wife" reference on his podcast last Tuesday appeared to go largely unnoticed until Bosworth shared a photo of the couple wearing bands on their ring fingers Sunday in a group of Instagram Story posts celebrating Mother's Day.

The couple first ignited romance rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Long opened up about their relationship for the first time that May during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

When Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement in April, the Blue Crush actress said she "thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," as they recalled how he popped the question not long after the pair had "spoken to a therapist."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together

"We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,' " she said during the April episode. "I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin ... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' "

"And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,' " she added. "And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.' "

Bosworth was previously married to filmmaker Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and Polish, 52, were splitting in August 2021.

