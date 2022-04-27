"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X," Justin Lin said in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday

Justin Lin Announces He Will No Longer Direct Fast and Furious 10 Days Into Production on Fast X

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California. The F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) will be available on Digital Now and releasing on Blu-ray Sept. 21, 2021. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Justin Lin, who was set to direct Fast X — the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise — has announced he will no longer serve in that role for the upcoming film.

On Tuesday, Lin, who co-wrote the film with Dan Mazeau and directed five other films in the franchise, shared the news via a statement on the movie's Instagram account.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X," the statement read, adding that he will remain working on the project in a producer capacity.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," he continued. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history."

"I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family," he concluded.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Justin Lin, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel attend Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lin directed five previous movies in the franchise, joining the series in its third installment, 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He later went on to direct Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

He did not direct the 7th and 8th installments, but returned for last year's F9, which earned more than $720 million worldwide.

Earlier this month, Diesel, 54, announced that Brie Larson had joined the cast of Fast X, sharing a selfie with the Academy Award winner on his Instagram grid.

"Yeah yeah yeah … you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's captain Marvel,' " he began his caption. "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10."

Diesel added, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

In addition to Larson, 32, Jason Momoa will join the 10th installment alongside Charlize Theron, who will reprise her role as Cipher in the franchise.