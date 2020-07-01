Justice League Star Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon of 'Gross, Abusive' Behavior on Set

Ray Fisher is speaking out about working with director Joss Whedon on 2017's Justice League.

On Monday, the actor shared a video clip of himself on Twitter from Comic-Con in 2017, where he praised Whedon, who took over directing the film during post-production and reshoots after original director, Zack Snyder, stepped down to grieve the death of his daughter Autumn, who died by suicide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him," Fisher could be heard saying in the clip.

However, Fisher captioned the video, "I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."

On Wednesday, Fisher shared a statement on Twitter, elaborating on his retraction.

"Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," the actor claimed, adding that Whedon "was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Johns is an American comic book writer who served as the President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment from 2016 to 2018, while Justice League was being made. Berg was a producer for the film.

Reps for Whedon, Johns and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fisher's new statement does not explain why he praised Whedon at Comic-Con in 2017 or what prompted his new retraction.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last month, Fisher praised Snyder after HBO Max revealed it would release the director's cut of Justice League.

"I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE," he tweeted in early June.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some believe that Fisher's Cyborg storyline was among the ones dramatically cut back in Whedon's version of the film.