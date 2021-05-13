Justice League Director Zack Snyder Says a Black Superman Movie Is 'Long Overdue'

The Justice League director said he was interested to see what J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates do with the character in the DC reboot

Zack Snyder is showing support for J.J Abrams' upcoming DC movie, which is rumored to center on a Black Superman.

During a press conference to promote his Netflix movie Army of the Dead, Snyder, 55, told RadioTimes and other outlets that he is keen to see how Abrams executes the Superman reboot, and called the reported move to cast a Black actor as the famed superhero "long overdue."

"My feeling is that I love J.J. [Abrams], I love what he's done in the past," Snyder said. "I'm interested to see what happens, it's a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course, I do. He's my superman."

Henry Cavill portrayed Superman in the 2016 Snyder-directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (2017).

J.J. Abrams, Ta-Nehisi Coates Credit: George Pimentel/Getty; Shahar Azran/WireImage

Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates are set to work on the Superman reboot, with Abrams producing and Coates writing the screenplay.

"I'm not really involved in any of the decision-making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me it's just wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself. But on the surface, it seems interesting," Snyder concluded.

After Warner Bros. announced the reboot back in February, Michael B. Jordan spoke to several outlets about rumors that he would be cast as the new Superman.

The Creed actor seemed to loosely shut down the chatter around his potential casting, instead praising Warner Bros. for signing Coates to pen the script.

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan, 34, told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out. I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."