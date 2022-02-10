See Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Thrilling Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

Stars of the 1993 classic Jurassic Park Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum all return to join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

They're back!

In the first full trailer fo the upcoming third Jurassic World film, original Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reunite to help with a predicament: dinosaurs running amok with humans. Jurassic World Dominion, out June 10, also sees the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"Humans and dinosaurs can't coexist," Dern's Ellie Sattler says. "We created an ecological disaster."

Director Colin Trevorrow spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December about the highly anticipated sequel, explaining that Dern, Neill and Goldbum have big parts to play in the continued story. "They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce. They're major characters from start to finish," he said.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum

Dern spoke to PEOPLE in May about returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler alongside her original costars from the 1993 classic, Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). While she couldn't divulge much about the plot at the time, she teased of Ellie's role: "Saving butts might be involved" — though she "won't say whose."

"I can say that it was incredible to be back together," she added. "It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as [director] Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me."