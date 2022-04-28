Chris Pratt Is on a Mission to Save a Baby Raptor in New Trailer for Jurassic World Dominion

Chris Pratt is here to save the dino day once more — but this time, it's from humans.

In the newly released second trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, Pratt's Owen Grady enlists help from Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a few more familiar faces — namely, Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) — to rescue his beloved raptor friend Blue's baby from poachers.

"I promise you, I am gonna get her back," Owen tells a visibly shaken Blue after her baby is snatched near the beginning of the 2-minute preview.

Soon, he and Claire embark on an action-packed ride through city streets (crawling with dinosaurs, naturally), before Ellie is seen telling Claire, "If our world's gonna survive, what matters is what we do now."

"I could use your expertise," Owen is seen presumably telling Ellie, Alan and Malcolm.

"A baby raptor?" asks Alan.

"I made a promise we would bring her home," says Owen, to which Malcolm responds, "You made a promise ... to a dinosaur."

"Yeah, why?" Owen says, nonplussed.

Director Colin Trevorrow spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 about the highly anticipated sequel, explaining that Dern, 55, Neill, 74, and Goldblum, 69, have big parts to play in the continued story.

"They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce. They're major characters from start to finish," he said.

As for reuniting with Dern and Neill for the first time onscreen since 1993's Jurassic Park, the kickoff film to the dinosaur franchise, Goldblum told PEOPLE recently that he considers them "two of the great human beings on this planet" and added, "We totally fell back into step."

"We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it," Goldblum adds. "We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting."