Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Filming in London in July After Coronavirus Shutdown

The third movies in the rebooted franchise was in production in March when the novel coronavirus pandemic halted the movie business

The next installment in the Jurassic World franchise is roaring back to life.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the franchise reboot, will resume production in the United Kingdom on July 6. The movie, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, initially started pre-production in March before the novel coronavirus pandemic shuttered all film production around the world.

Pre-production, which was four weeks into a 20-week slate, has picked back up this week, Variety reports. The team behind the movie is set to take new measures into account to keep the cast and crew on set safe from the still-spreading virus. The outlet reports the new measures, including temperature checks and extra cleanings, could cost around $5 million to implement.

Deadline, the first outlet to report the news, also reported anyone not acting in a scene will be required to wear a mask. There will also be a private medical facility for the safety of the cast and crew.

Pratt, Dallas Howard and director Colin Trevorrow previously announced the upcoming sequel will be titled Jurassic World: Dominion, making the plot of the movie all the more ominous. The official title was revealed on the first day of filming with both Pratt and Trevorrow posting a shot of a clapperboard with the name front and center.

Pratt also shared the definition of the word dominion, which points at the characters’ attempt to win control back over from the escaped dinosaurs. The last movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, left off with the human world being slowly invaded by dinosaurs.

2018’s Fallen Kingdom saw the horrors of Lockwood Manor, where Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) was about to auction off a variety of dinosaurs to the highest bidders after he tricked Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) into saving as many species possible from a dissolving Isla Nublar, from the 2015 original Jurassic World.