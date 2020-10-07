Jurassic World: Dominion Stops Production After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

The film will resume production in two weeks

Jurassic World: Dominion has temporarily halted production after a number of people involved with the film tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, director Colin Trevorrow announced the news on Twitter, noting that the film will resume production after two weeks.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon," Trevorrow wrote.

The filmmaker also included a photo of a creature from the film wearing a face mask.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal film has about three weeks left of filming.

News of the shutdown comes one day after Universal pushed back the movie's release date to summer 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The highly-anticipated film was postponed from its intended release date of June 2021 to June 10, 2022, according to Variety.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars in the film, shared a new look at the poster for the movie on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The poster showed the shadow of a T-Rex set against golden amber.

Production for the blockbuster film previously shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic locked down most Hollywood productions across the world.

The film later picked back up and resumed production in the United Kingdom on July 6.

Production on The Batman encountered similar issues last month when star Robert Pattinson reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus.

In early September, news broke that work on the anticipated movie was put on hold when Pattinson, 34, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a source who spoke to Vanity Fair.