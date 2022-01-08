Jurassic World: Dominion Shares First Look Photo of DeWanda Wise: 'Welcome to the Party'

Jurassic World: Dominion just gave a glimpse at its newest star: DeWanda Wise.

The She's Gotta Have It actress, 37, is gearing up to face off against some dinosaurs in the latest Jurassic Park movie. In a first look at her currently unnamed character posted by the official Jurassic World Twitter account on Friday, Wise poses alongside costar Chris Pratt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two actors are prepared to take on anything that comes their way as they grip weapons and kneel in a fighting stance against what appears to be a wintry landscape. Wise, who wears fingerless gloves, a jacket, and olive pants, looks up at a figure out of frame, while Pratt, 42, stands beside her in character as Owen Brady, holding a knife and looking at the same mystery figure.

The Twitter account posted the image with the caption, "Fiery, fierce, and ready for a fight. Welcome to the party DeWanda Wise. #JurassicWorldDominion."

Wise also shared the first look image on Instagram, where she wrote, "She's your resourceful, scrappy, Adventure-loving newest Mesozoic HERO. Can't wait for you to meet her in 5 months!🧑🏾‍🎤🍿"

The Jurassic World Instagram account hinted that Wise and Pratt are battling a prehistoric foe in the photo, commenting on her post, "What dino are they facing off with? 🕵️"

While Wise is making her Jurassic World debut with the upcoming film, Pratt is returning to Jurassic World: Dominion after previously starring in Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). His Jurassic World costar Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising her role as well, returning as Claire Dearing.

DeWanda Wise attends the world premiere of "The Photograph" World at SVA Theater on February 11, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Jurassic World: Dominion comes nearly 30 years after the first Jurassic Park film premiered in 1993. Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to star in the latest film in the franchise, director Colin Trevorrow previously shared with Entertainment Weekly.

Neill, 74, previously teased that Jurassic World: Dominion was going to be a "big film." Speaking to Variety in February, Neill said, "It's going be a big film. [Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has," he said, referring to the original Jurassic Park director.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Neill continued, "We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho. Hopefully, there'll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it's a big film for big audiences."