Jurassic World: Dominion's Release Date Pushed Back a Year to June 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion is joining No Time To Die, Dune and F9 as the latest film to push back its release date amid the coronavirus pandemic

It might be some time before dinosaurs dominate the big screen once again.

Jurassic World: Dominion has been pushed back a year from its intended release date of June 2021 to June 10, 2022, according to Variety.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars in the film, shared a new look at the poster for the movie on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The poster showed the shadow of a T-Rex set against golden amber.

"JUNE 10, 2022. Call it Jurassic World 3 or Jurassic Park 6 -- either way, HOLD ONTO YOUR BUTTS," the actress, 39, wrote in the caption. "#JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicWorld #JurassicPark."

Production for the blockbuster film shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic locked down all Hollywood productions and businesses across the world.

In June, Dallas Howard spoke about returning to film the latest installment in the franchise while on SiriusXM’s EW Live, saying, "There’s been a lot of communication."

"They’re going above and beyond," the star said, while also revealing she and costar Chris Pratt took precautions before returning safely to work.

Image zoom Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt

"We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe and we’re taking it a day at a time," she said. "I’m very grateful to have a job. What feels really right about it is that there’s this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently [like], ‘OK, how are we going to do this safely?’ And not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being."

Jurassic World: Dominion joins an ongoing list of films whose release dates have been pushed back amid the ongoing pandemic.

Daniel Craig's last venture as James Bond in No Time To Die shifted release dates from this November to April 2021, while F9, the upcoming installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, will now be debuting on Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation which stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will hit theaters in October 2021, instead of its original release date of Dec. 18, while Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed from October 2020 to Dec. 25.