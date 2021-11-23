Jurassic World Dominion Prologue Shows a T. Rex Storm a Drive-In Theater: WATCH

Who let the T. rex out?

On Tuesday, Universal Pictures released the prologue to Jurassic World Dominion, featuring five minutes of new footage showing dinosaurs ruling the earth 65 million years ago, then fast forwarding to modern day when the creatures were revived and now roaming among humans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sequence, which first debuted in IMAX theaters ahead of F9 showings over the summer, a T. rex wreaks havoc on frightened moviegoers at a drive-in theater.

In addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reprise their roles for the new film, which is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first Jurassic World. (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from 2018 was directed by J.A. Bayona.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

PEOPLE caught up with Dern, 54, in May about returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler alongside her original costars Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) and Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). While she couldn't divulge much about the plot, she did tease of Ellie's role, "Saving butts might be involved" — though she "won't say whose."

"I can say that it was incredible to be back together," she added. "It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me."