Everyone Was at the Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere in Hollywood on Monday: See the Photos!

Some giant dinosaurs didn't scare these stars away from making a stop on the red carpet ahead of the film's highly anticipated release

By Kate Hogan and Lauren Lieberman June 07, 2022 03:26 PM

Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard

Laura Dern

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

Laura Dern with Kids Jaya & Ellery Harper

Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Pete Wentz with Sons Bronx & Saint

Kendrick Sampson

BD Wong

Xochitl Gomez

Jabari Banks

Director Colin Trevorrow & Co-Writer Emily Carmichael

Alexis Ren

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

Terance Mann

Dom Feniso & Chanel West Coast

Daniella Pineda

Christina Milian

Lindsey Vonn

Karrueche Tran

Terry Crews with Son Isaiah

