Jurassic World Dominion Is 'Stuffed' with 'Nonstop' Dinosaur Action, Critics Say: 'A Fun Time'

(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World Dominion serves "nonstop" dinosaur action — for better or for worse, depending on the critic.

The latest entry in the blockbuster franchise debuts Friday, reuniting original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum alongside Jurassic World's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Critics and media members who saw early screenings of the sequel were mostly divided, with some praising the action-packed spectacle and others decrying the plot.

PEOPLE's Nigel Smith tweeted that the film is "a fun time" with "MANY action sequences," highlighting a "raptor city chase [that] rivals the Mission Impossible movies for high-octane thrills."

Jazz Tangcay from Variety called Jurassic World Dominion a "big, roaring fun adventure," adding, "The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them." Variety's Clayton Davis added that it is "nostalgia on overdrive" for fans of the franchise.

Fandango's Erik Davis said it is "my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It's stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it's also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale."

Film critic Courtney Howard, however, tweeted that Jurassic World Dominion is the "worst of the franchise" and said the movie has two "entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect."

Germain Lussier from Gizmodo and io9 echoed that sentiment, writing on Twitter that it's "too long" and "wildly repetitive." He added that the dinosaurs "are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless."

Movie critic Scott Mantz said Jurassic World Dominion's plot is "convoluted & all over the place" and it "doesn't capture the awe-inspiring feeling of the original at all," but Insider's Kirsten Acuna tweeted that the film is "at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG."

Of the cast, several critics singled out Goldblum as a highlight, while others hailed Howard's return as Claire Dearing, a former manager of Jurassic World now dedicated to saving dinos. Collider's Perri Nemiroff tweeted, "Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it."

Additionally, Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia celebrated Jurassic newcomer DeWanda Wise, who plays pilot Kayla Watts, saying she "outshines everyone as a total badass."

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the movie also stars Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, B.D. Wong, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze and Dichen Lachman.