Jurassic World: Dominion First Look Photo Teases Return to Iconic Franchise Location

Fans of the original Jurassic Park trilogy are in for a real treat.

A new photo from the set of the upcoming Jurassic World film, Jurassic World: Dominion, teases that the final installment in the new trilogy will return to an iconic franchise location when the film hits theaters next summer.

Dominion director Colin Trevorrow shared a photo from the upcoming film's set with Jurassic Park fansite, Jurassic Outpost, that features a cold storage container that has "Site B Isla Sorna" labeled across it inside a lab.

Jurassic Park fans will remember that Isla Sorna was first seen in the Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic Park: The Lost World and was later revisited again during Jurassic Park 3, as the island where InGen would breed new dinosaurs before transporting them to Isla Nublar, the site of the main Jurassic Park.

Though it remains unclear if the prop will show up in a flashback scene or in the film's current timeline, fans are eager to see how Isla Sorna comes into play when the film is released.

According to ScreenRant.com, Isla Sorna is InGen's second location where they kept the cloned dinosaur species and was kept a secret from other scientists.

With Isla Nublar no longer around after it was destroyed by an active volcano in Fallen Kingdom, Isla Sorna is now the only dinosaur inhabited island left and could certainly play as a potential plot point for Dominion as the film serves as a finale to the beloved series.

2018’s Fallen Kingdom saw the horrors of Lockwood Manor, where Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) was about to auction off a variety of dinosaurs to the highest bidders after he tricked series lead Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) into saving as many species possible from a dissolving Isla Nublar.

That film ended with life finding a way once again and the dinosaurs fleeing into the open world. Dominion will presumably show Chris Pratt's Owen, Dallas Howard’s Claire and other characters fighting back against the dinosaurs.

Filming for Dominion previously came to a halt in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but picked back up and resumed production in the United Kingdom on July 6.

Pratt, Dallas Howard and Trevorrow previously announced the upcoming sequel's ominous title on the first day of filming with both Pratt and Trevorrow posting a shot of a clapperboard with the name front and center.

Pratt also shared the definition of the word dominion, which points at the characters’ attempt to win control back over from the escaped dinosaurs.