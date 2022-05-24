The upcoming installment in the Jurassic Park franchise sees original cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum reunite with newcomers Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard

Jurassic World Dominion Cast Reveal What They Kept from Set in Hilarious Video

The star-studded cast of Jurassic World Dominion can't get enough of the dinosaur world.

The video shows footage of what Howard describes as the "first time" the entire cast was together on set — both "legacy actors," Dern, 55, and Neill, 74, and "new actors," referring to herself and Pratt.

Ever the comedian, Pratt, 42, quickly shifted gears to ask the returning cast members if they'd ever taken anything from the set of the original 1993 Jurassic Park.

"Let me ask you this: Do you have memorabilia from the first movie that you took with you?"

Neill was quick to reply that he'd kept his character Alan Grant's boots. "They were comfortable," he said. He added that he found them the other day, to which costar Dern gasped. "I kicked dinosaurs with those things," he said.

The actor was not alone in pilfering from the set. Dern shared that the ring she was wearing was also "stolen" from the 1993 movie. "Isn't that beautiful? Alan Grant gave this to me 25 years ago," she said.

Neill joked that gifting the ring was "the last and only romantic thing Alan Grant ever did."

While neither Pratt nor Howard, 41, shared if they had taken anything from the set, Pratt later shared the video to his Instagram story, adding: "Well, nobody asked me, but I'll tell ya right now that I took the raptor training clicker, my knife, my boots, the pants, the vest, my Isla Nublar ID, and a raptor tooth."

Earlier this month on Today, Pratt reflected on the movie being a culmination for the Jurassic franchise. "You got the legacy cast back — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum — plus the cast of Jurassic World, all our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale."

He called working with the original cast members "a dream come true."

"The first time I saw Jurassic Park, I was 13 — I had no idea I was gonna ever be an actor ... and these folks were, like, cemented in my mind as icons," Pratt said.

Howard recalled the same feeling, calling it "surreal" to work with the original cast. "The fact that we got to the point where we're working with these characters that you were obsessed with as kids, it's major."

As for reuniting with both Dern and Neill for the first time onscreen in almost three decades, Goldblum, 69, told PEOPLE recently that he considers his costars "two of the great human beings on this planet" and "two of the greatest actors of our time."