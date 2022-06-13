Jurassic World Dominion Devours Competition with $143 Million at Box Office on Opening Weekend

The sixth film in the Jurassic franchise enjoyed the second-biggest opening weekend of the year so far

There's plenty of roar left in the Jurassic World franchise.

Jurassic World Dominion — which is touted as the "conclusion" of the series and reunites stars of the 1993 original Jurassic Park — earned $143.3 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

That marks the second-biggest opening weekend of the year so far, just behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's $187 million and beating out other 2022 hits like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick.

Dominion was not the largest Jurassic opening to date though. The first Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard entry Jurassic World made a massive $208 million upon its debut in June 2015. And sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom made $148 million in its first weekend in June 2018.

The latest film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Pratt, Howard. Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are also back for the latest adventure. The cast also includes DeWanda Wise, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott and Mamoudou Athie.

(from left) Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow. Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Dominion's strong box office performance comes even as critics were mostly negative on the film, making it the lowest-rated Jurassic movie on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates top critics' reviews. However, audiences seemed to like the movie much more, with CinemaScore polling moviegoers to an average A- score.

On the Today show last month, Pratt, 42, said Dominion serves as the conclusion of the Jurassic World movies. "Thirty years in the making — this is the sixth Jurassic film, and it's the end of this franchise," he said, as host Savannah Guthrie asked, "Is it really the end?"

"I really do think it's the end, yeah," said Pratt. "You got the legacy cast back — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum — plus the cast of Jurassic World, all our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale."

He added, "The first time I saw Jurassic Park I was 13. I had no idea I was gonna ever be an actor ... and these folks were, like, cemented in my mind as icons. So to be working with them, it's a dream come true."