'Jurassic World' Director Says There 'Should Have Only Been One' 'Jurassic Park'

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is admitting that the original 1993 film should have been the only Jurassic Park film made.

Amid Dominion making $1 billion at the global box office, Trevorrow, 46, told Empire magazine on Thursday that he had to find a way to evolve the franchise.

"I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise," he explained. "The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The director added that it was necessary to make changes because the original is a standalone. "For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it's inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we're gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here's another reason why we're going to an island?"

Trevorrow directed the original Jurassic World movie, though he did not direct the sequel, Fallen Kingdom, before returning for Dominion.

Ariana Richards, who played Lex in the 1993 original film alongside Joseph Mazzello, who played her little brother Tim, reflected on Jurassic Park back in 2011 for Interview magazine.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She said, "It's a film that touched so many people when it came out. ... It was one of those things where I just enjoyed the experience of creating the movie, and then everything that happened after, the whole landslide, was all a surprise. I was not prepared for the fact that huge numbers of people would recognize me on a daily basis."

"I mean, I couldn't eat lunch somewhere without people lining up to talk to me," Richards continued. "But now, it's still continuing, and I'm noticing that young people — even young children who didn't have a chance to watch it when it came out in the theaters, they're totally loving [it] and their parents are saying that they watch it all the time."