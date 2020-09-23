Jurassic Park Stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill Team for National Voter Registration Day
“Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote,” Laura Dern wrote. “I did!”
The original Jurassic Park trio are working together to tackle a challenge quite unlike those in the famous film — encouraging Americans to register to vote for the upcoming election.
On Tuesday, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill teamed up to get out the vote for National Voter Registration Day. The group of actors starred in the first Jurassic Park in 1993 and are currently filming for the next iteration of the adventure series, Jurassic World: Dominion.
“It’s National Voter Registration Day! Make sure you and your coworkers are signed up to vote. I did!!” Dern, 53, wrote on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her, Goldblum and Neill wearing “VOTE” t-shirts and masks. “The future is voting. Link in my bio!!! #votethewayyouseeit #clevergirl #thefutureisvoting #justvote #voteready #nationalvoterregistrationday ✔️✔️✔️”
Goldblum, 67, reposted the same photo with a similar caption, writing, “Today is National Voter Registration Day! Are you and your coworkers registered? It’s more important than ever that we all use our voices and participate in our democracy. I am partnering with HeadCount.org to make sure you are #GoodToVote. Stay tuned for more sneak peek incentives to #VOTE. @headcountorg @jurassicworld #clevergirl 🦖🇺🇸”
For his post, Niell shared a video to his Instagram, greeting fans and reciting an E.E. Cummings poem. “Here’s a happy poem for a day just like this,” he said in the video.
“A Good to be Alive Happy type of Poem Optimistic,” Neill captioned the video. “It’s autumn here now , but we are still getting some blue gold days and I’m glad to get outside. While I remember- have you remembered to register to vote? And remember, when it’s voting time , please remember to vote. As if your life depends upon it. Because it really does. Remember.”
After reading the poem, the 73-year-old actor added, “I hope you’re well and you’re masking up, if not for yourself than for others. And that you’re registered to vote wherever you are and that when it comes time to vote you do so. You gotta do it.”