Jurassic Park Child Star Ariana Richards Walks Jurassic World Dominion Red Carpet 29 Years After Original

Ariana Richards returned to her Jurassic Park roots 29 years later.

Though she's not in the latest sequel, the actress, 42, attended the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World Dominion. Richards played Lex in the 1993 original alongside Joseph Mazzello, who played her little brother Tim.

Richards, who is now a painter, previously attended the L.A. premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in June 2018.

Jurassic Park's adult stars return for Dominion, including Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm. They join Jurassic World leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The red carpet outing comes days after Richards mourned the death of her father in a June 2 Instagram post. "I'm going to miss you, Dad. So very, very much. You were second to none. Here is a photo of me, my sister Bethany, and my dad Gary Richards from February 5, 1994 at the fifteenth annual Youth in Film awards, Sportsman's Lodge, Studio City CA, where I received an award for 'Jurassic.' He used to accompany me to so many events, no matter how busy he was."

"I know you all deal with your own personal losses. I just wanted to share this with you," she added.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Jurassic World Dominion” – Red Carpet

Richards turned 13 years old while making Jurassic Park, and she later had a cameo in the 1997 sequel The Lost World.

She reflected on Jurassic Park back in 2011 for Interview magazine, saying, "It's a film that touched so many people when it came out. ... It was one of those things where I just enjoyed the experience of creating the movie, and then everything that happened after, the whole landslide, was all a surprise. I was not prepared for the fact that huge numbers of people would recognize me on a daily basis."

JURASSIC PARK 1993 Ariana Richards Credit: Everett

"I mean, I couldn't eat lunch somewhere without people lining up to talk to me," she continued. "But now, it's still continuing, and I'm noticing that young people — even young children who didn't have a chance to watch it when it came out in the theaters, they're totally loving [it] and their parents are saying that they watch it all the time."

Richards added at the time that she'd be open to return to acting.

"People ask me, 'So did you step away from acting or decide to leave the business?' I let them know it's not about making a choice," she said. "Acting is always going to be something that's in my blood. It's more that my interest has been really taken by visual art and doing the oil paintings for people. ... If some really interesting role came along and found me, I'm sure I'd be thrilled to do it."