Jurassic Park Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Where Is the Original Cast Now?

Starring as the film’s hero, Neill, played a paleontologist brought onto the island to analyze the park. His love and awe over the dinosaurs helped make them feel as real as the film’s special effects.

Also in 1993, he starred in the acclaimed foreign film The Piano and reprised his Jurassic Park character in the series’ third installment in 2001. He also had prominent roles in 2008’s Merlin and 2007’s The Tudors. He also starred as the villainous Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders.

In 2014, he reconnected with his son, Andrew, who was adopted after Neill fathered him in his early 20s. The actor told The Times the two “went looking for” each other and that they had a “much more grownup” reunion than he expected.