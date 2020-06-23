As theaters largely remain closed across the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, moviegoers flock to drive-ins to see films on the big screen

Jurassic Park Becomes No. 1 Film in U.S. Nearly 30 Years After Release Thanks to Drive-Ins

Welcome back to Jurassic Park!

Nearly three decades after the release of the first Jurassic Park film, the action-adventure reached the top box office spot in the United States again, according to Deadline. With most movie theaters remaining closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cinephiles have been taking in films at drive-ins, which have been relying on showing classic movies as many new releases opted for on-demand premieres or pushed their debuts in anticipation of theaters reopening.

Steven Spielberg's 1993 hit played at 230 theater sites this past weekend and reportedly earned $517,600. Spielberg's Jaws also screened over Father's Day weekend, taking in $516,300 at 187 locations.

The next Jurassic Park installment, Jurassic Park: Domination, paused filming in March amid COVID-19 concerns and plans to resume shooting next month in London with coronavirus testing protocols in place. For example, anyone who isn't acting in a scene will be required to wear a mask while on set.

"There’s been a lot of communication," star Bryce Dallas Howard said on SiriusXM's EW Live about health and safety precautions. "They’re going above and beyond."

Domination, also starring Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Chris Pratt, anticipates a June 2021 release.

Image zoom 1993's Jurassic Park Amblin/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

As states around the U.S. continue to move forward with reopening plans, at least 31 states will be allowed to open movie theaters by the end of the month. Chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will require employees and patrons to wear masks when they do begin to reopen. Regal will start opening on July 10, with AMC following on July 15. Cinemark began welcoming back patrons in Dallas last week, with the rest of its locations planning to open again starting July 3.