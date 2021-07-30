Jungle Cruise's Jack Whitehall Says He's 'Proud' of Gay Character's Coming-Out Moment in Film

Whitehall admittedly did not know of the character's sexual orientation when auditioning for the role

Disney's new live-action film Jungle Cruise is based on a classic ride but comes with a modern twist.

Jack Whitehall portrays MacGregor Houghton, the younger brother of Emily Blunt's character Dr. Lily Houghton who eventually reveals himself to be gay in the adventure film. The 33-year-old British actor admittedly was not aware of the character's sexual orientation when auditioning for the role.

"When I first read the script, there was only a, like, a couple of sides," Whitehall told Variety at the movie's premiere at Disneyland on Sunday. "So yeah, there wasn't any indication of that. It was quite a long casting process."

In the movie, MacGregor (Whitehall) comes out to river guide Frank Wolff, played by Dwayne Johnson, by noting he ended three engagements with women because his "interests happily lay elsewhere." He later reveals Lilly (Blunt) was the only person to stand by him after he was rejected by friends and family over who he "loved."

"I think it was a really well-written scene, and one that we certainly thought about and talked about," Whitehall said, noting he had yet to see the film's final cut.

"I hope that it's a scene that audiences enjoy," he added. "I certainly felt at the time that I was proud of the work that we'd done."

Jungle Cruise is based on a Disneyland ride of the same name. The attraction sparked controversy prior to the movie's release for its culturally and racially insensitive depiction of Indigenous peoples, leading the California theme park to make some changes.

Chris Beatty, creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, said Imagineers "took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story," when redesigning the ride.

"We're excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story," Beatty said in a statement.

The film also broadens the attraction's story as Johnson, 49, and Blunt, 38, go on a never-before-seen adventure. Blunt plays a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal, while Johnson portrays the river guide.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson lauded Blunt's performance in the film and likened the actress to Indiana Jones.

"I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones," he told Fallon."I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."

Johnson said he knew he wanted Blunt to costar alongside him from the start, calling her "super talented" and a "multi-threat" in the industry.

"I love her," the actor said. I love her family, John (Krasinski), their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands."