Jungle Cruise Sequel in Works at Disney with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Returning: Report

The movie, which debuted on July 30, is getting a sequel after its box office performance surpassed $100 million, according to reports

Disney's Jungle Cruise is getting a sequel!

One month after its wide release, Disney is working on a sequel to the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt film based on the company's popular and iconic Disneyland ride, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jungle Cruise has earned $100 million at the domestic box office and $86 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo. The film is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Johnson and Blunt are set to return as Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, with screenwriter Michael Green penning the sequel, THR reported.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is also expected to helm the second installment, according to the outlet.

The film has cemented itself as a hit, earning $35 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend in late July. THR reported the movie also earned more than $30 million in Disney+ Premiere Access within its first three days of release.

Earlier this month, Johnson thanked fans when the movie debuted at No. 1 in the global box office during its opening weekend.

Sharing a video of himself at the gym on Instagram, Johnson told fans, "For those of you who went or watched it from your living room and created a big experience in your living room, I want to thank you guys so much."

"These numbers are coming in and they're pretty good. I'll just say that, and I want to say thank you so much for your support," he continued.

He added, "As you guys know, you've been on this journey. This journey has been since 2018. Of course, we all dealt with COVID. We had to push everything, but finally it's out there for the world to enjoy. We wanted to create the adventure of a lifetime and also understood the responsibility of creating something I think that had some real legacy based off the iconic and beloved Disney ride."

Jungle Cruise follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as she travels down the Amazon in search of a powerful ancient tree with the help of a skipper named Frank Wolff (Johnson).

In July, Blunt told Access that she and her co-stars loved making Jungle Cruise, and compared the film to Indiana Jones or Romancing the Stone.