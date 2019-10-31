Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Hilarious in the Final Trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji is getting more challenging — and not everybody might make it out.

In the latest and final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are back and better than ever.

During their second adventure, the group discovers that the video game world is different from what they’ve seen before. This time, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, Spencer’s grandfather and his elderly friend, arrive in the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatars, creating confusion for the foursome. Spencer is portrayed by actor Alex Wolff.

“Would you look at me I haven’t looked like this since—,” Johnson, impersonating DeVito’s character, said before being interrupted by Hart’s impersonation of Glover.

“Never. You’ve never looked like this,” Hart says.

Looking closely at his muscled physique, Johnson replies, “I think my eyes are a different color.”

“All of you is a different color,” Hart says in a quipping comeback.

The film also sees the return of Wolff, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Morgan Turner and Madison Iseman, as well as the newcomer to the series Awkwafina.

The new players will have to brave the elements to escape the dangers that lurk and save the land of Jumanji while looking for their friends.

The first film in the series, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise smash hit. The reboot of the 1995 film starring Robin Williams grossed over $962 million worldwide when it was released in December 2017, just in time for the peak holiday movie season.

The film will be in theaters on December 13, 2019.