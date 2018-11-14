Juliette Lewis Questions If 'Satan Is Controlling the Universe' in Instagram Video

Juliette Lewis wants Britney Spears to save the world.

On Tuesday, the Camping star, 45, shared a video of herself to Instagram rocking out to Spears’ hit song “Work Bitch” while driving.

“Simpler times!” Lewis yells in the clip while bobbing her head back and forth and mouthing the lyrics.

“Can’t you save us Britney Spears. Can we be saved? God, what, is Satan controlling the universe?!” Lewis asks in the video.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lewis has indulged in some goofy Instagram video antics.

In May, her Camping costar Jennifer Garner shared a video of herself and Lewis singing behind-the-scenes of their HBO show.

“This little video illustrates which one of us is a rockstar and which one rocked out in community theater,” Garner, 46, captioned the video, referencing Lewis’ singer-songwriter career.

In the clip, the pair laughed their way through performing what Garner described as her “Friday night anthem.” In her caption, she credited comedienne Amy Sedaris as “the genius behind this little ditty.”

The song goes, “It’s Friday night, we’re gonna get drunk, we’re gonna get laid, we’re gonna be late on … Monday!”

Although Lewis appears to enjoy turning nearly any moment into a party, life for the actress hasn’t always been easy.

In 2015, she opened up about dealing with mania.

“I can tell you I have dealt with mania my whole life,” she told PEOPLE Now.

Surrounding herself with supportive people was the key to her well-being, she added.

“I traveled a lot, I dealt with my priorities,” she said. “I have such a beautiful, strong family and friends and they are like everything to me.”