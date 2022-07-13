Juliette Binoche Thinks Steven Spielberg Is 'More of a Men's Director': His 'Films Lack Women'

"[Steven] Spielberg is more of a men's director, like [Martin] Scorsese actually," Juliette Binoche said in an interview with Variety published Wednesday

Juliette Binoche says she would "of course" work with Steven Spielberg, but she thinks he's "more of a men's director."

The Paradise Highway star, 58, told Variety in an interview published Wednesday that she has had three opportunities to work with the famed filmmaker, 75, but had to turn them down due to other commitments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The first time was for Indiana Jones [and the Last Crusade], because I was doing The Lovers on the Bridge with Leos Carax," the French actress recalled. "The second time, for Schindler's List, I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (Jurassic Park), I had already committed to [Krzysztof Kieślowski's] Three Colors: Blue."

"It would have been amusing to do Jurassic Park to see how [Spielberg] makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men's director, like [Martin] Scorsese actually," Binoche added.

Reps for Spielberg and Scorsese declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Juliette Binoche Juliette Binoche | Credit: Jens Kalaene/Getty

Binoche insisted in her interview with Variety that "of course" she would be open to working with either Spielberg or Scorsese, 79, in the future.

"Even if I find their approach to cinema to be very commercial, they have a fabulous technique which they own completely, and there're storytellers," she said. "But their films lack women."

Most recently, Spielberg directed the remake of West Side Story, which earned Ariana DeBose, who played Anita, her first Academy Award. The movie musical was up for a total of seven Oscars.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Recalls When Her Mom Came to West Side Story Set and Met "Señor Spielberg"

While Harrison Ford is set to step back into Indiana Jones' shoes for the upcoming fifth installment in the saga (which will be the first not directed by Spielberg), the director previously said he would consider introducing a female version of Indiana Jones once that film is complete.

"I have been very lucky to be influenced by women, several of whom I have just loved madly — my mom and my wife," Spielberg told The Sun in 2018.

As for continuing the long-lasting franchise, the three-time Oscar winner said the fifth Indiana Jones film, due out next summer, "will be Harrison Ford's last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that."

"We'd have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that," Spielberg added.

Martin Scorsese Martin Scorsese | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

While Scorsese's latter 2019 acclaimed mob epic was criticized by some for having only seven lines of dialogue for Anna Paquin, both costar Robert De Niro and the actress herself defended her role, with Paquin, 39, calling the opportunity a "privilege."

As noted in a 2020 Vanity Fair piece, Scorsese has directed 10 actresses who have gone on to be nominated for Academy Awards for their roles in his movies, including Winona Ryder, Cate Blanchett and Sharon Stone.

Scorsese responded in 2019 to claims of gender inequality in his films during an Italian press conference for The Irishman, saying, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "That's a question that I've had for so many years. Am I supposed to? If the story doesn't call for it, then it's a waste of everybody's time. If the story calls for a female character lead, why not?"