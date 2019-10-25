Julie Andrews Gives an Update on Princess Diaries 3: ‘If It Happens, It Would Be Lovely'

Julie Andrews didn’t know Princess Diaries 3 was in the works? Shut up!

The 84-year-old actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, where she discussed her thoughts on playing Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Anne Hathaway‘s character’s grandmother, for the third time.

After a fan asked the actress if she had any updates since Hathaway’s announcement of a completed Princess Diaries 3 script, Andrews was surprised to hear one even existed.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished]. There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while,” she responded, laughing that she was unaware of the situation.

“I think [Hathaway’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy. If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about so there you go,” she joked.

In January, Hathaway, 36, revealed on an episode of Live that a script for a third film was already completed. At the time, she added that the next sequel could include Andrews.

The next installment would follow the original movie from 2001, and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

The original film starred Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager in San Francisco who is told she’s the heir to the Genovian throne after her father dies. The sequel introduced Chris Pine to the series as Mia’s love interest.

The soon to be mother-of-two shared, “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

RELATED: The Princess Diaries 3: Everything We Know About Anne Hathaway’s Potential Sequel

“I want to do it,” she said.

Image zoom Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Julie Andrews Opens Up About ‘Times of Sadness’ in Revealing New Memoir: ‘I Wanted to Be Frank’

“Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

The director of the first two films, Gary Marshall, who died in July 2016, told PEOPLE in March 2016 he was planning on making a third film with the Ocean’s 8 actress.

Image zoom WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS

“I was with Anne Hathaway a couple of weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan,” he said at the time. “Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we’re going to do it.”