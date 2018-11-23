Surprise! Julie Andrews Has a Secret Role in the Upcoming Aquaman

Julie Andrews may not be in Mary Poppins Returns but she does have a role in another blockbuster film.

The 83-year-old dame is voicing a creature known as the Karathen, an undersea mythical being that is more important to Jason Mamoa’s Arthur Curry than he realizes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Karathen holds the key to Curry’s journey in uniting Atlantis and the surface world, the magazine reported.

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” Peter Safran, Aquaman producer, told the outlet.

“And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer,” he said.

Safran added, “Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?”

While Andrews will be in Aquaman, which comes out on Dec. 21, she won’t be making an appearance in May Poppins Returns — which also comes out next month.

Emily Blunt is portraying Mary Poppins in the highly-anticipated sequel, telling PEOPLE Editor in Chief Jess Cagle her version “is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain.”

“I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great,” she said. “It was just joyous.”

Aquaman swims into theaters Dec. 21.