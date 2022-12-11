Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in 'Princess Diaries 3'

The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Published on December 11, 2022 12:38 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julie Andrews attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3.

While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run."

Princess Diaries 3 in the Works: Report
Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Andrews played the grandmother of Anne Hathaway's character Mia Thermopolis in the movie. During the chat, the British actress added that Hathaway is "a great friend."

The Princess Diaries launched a then-18-year-old Hathaway, now 40, to fame after its 2001 debut, and even inspired a sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Alongside Hathaway and Andrews, the film also stars Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh and Larry Miller.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap, citing sources, reported that Disney is developing a third The Princess Diaries movie though Hathaway hasn't yet signed on. Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for shows like Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the screenplay.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Hathaway always knew the story of her character Mia Thermopolis' journey to Genovian royalty, based on Meg Cabot's book series, would be a hit, as she told PEOPLE back in January 2019, "Getting the script, it just had that feeling. ... I touched it, and it was electric."

And starring opposite Andrews marked "a dream come true" for the actress, who would go on to win an Academy Award for her role as Fantine in 2012's Les Misérables.

"Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said.

"That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical," she added at the time.

