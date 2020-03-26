Julie Andrews Says Coronavirus Pandemic Brings Same 'Sense of Unity' She Felt During World War II

"This is so much, to me, like WWII in a way…the sense of unity it provides."@JulieAndrews tells us her message for everyone during these difficult times and how she is bringing people comfort through things like new children's series #JuliesGreenRoom. pic.twitter.com/uKzNGTVDZc — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2020

Julie Andrews is taking comfort in the way people are coming together through the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary actress appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to give an update as she practices self-distancing, telling the co-hosts that her family is doing “just fine, thank you.”

“We’re being very good and absorbing all the rules,” Andrews said, adding that she’s keeping in touch with her loved ones through phone calls, emails, video calls and any other form she can.

Andrews, 84, also promoted her children’s Netflix TV show Julie’s Greenroom as well as her upcoming podcast Julie’s Library, which she’ll co-host with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, 57. Both projects were created with the goal of helping families connect and learn together, something Andrews feels this pandemic is helping facilitate as households spend more time at home.

Image zoom Julie Andrews on GMA GMA

RELATED: Julie Andrews Says Therapy ‘Saved My Life’

The way people are now connecting during this difficult time reminds the actress of the response to World War II, which she lived through as a little girl.

“There’s just so much out there at the moment and people being so wonderful and bonding,” Andrews said. “This is so much, to me, World War II in a way. I’m very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not. And the sense of unity that it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal.”

WATCH: #SeeHer Story: Julie Andrews

Andrews also offered a message of hope to fans everywhere who, as co-host Michael Strahan said, grew up watching the actress and taking comfort in her songs and movies.

“I send my fondest love to everyone,” Andrews said. “Stay safe. Follow the rules. Be compassionate and kind if you can, which… I think everybody is. Keep in touch, reach out. Find the way you can reach out, which is what I’m doing as much as possible.”

And don’t worry if you’re taking comfort in things like food — you’re just like her!

“I overeat, I’m afraid,” Andrews said through laughs when Strahan asked how she was coping with social distancing. “A lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.