Julie Andrews Reunites with Sound of Music Child Actors During Impromptu 'Do-Re-Mi' Singalong

While receiving her AFI Life Achievement Award, Julie Andrews was surprised with an appearance from her Sound of Music costars, which resulted in a huge singalong

Julie Andrews recently partook in a cast reunion more than 50 years in the making.

The Academy Award winner, 86, was surprised with an appearance from her former child costars of 1965's The Sound of Music as they serenaded her with a performance of "Do-Re-Mi" while she was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award on Friday in Los Angeles.

Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath, who played the von Trapp children, led the audience in a singalong and greeted Andrews in her seat during the infectious performance.

Andrews won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Maria in The Sound of Music, which also won the Oscar for Best Picture. The beloved musical film tells the true story of the von Trapp family, who escaped Nazis in Austria.

Nicholas Hammond, Carol Burnett (seated), Duane Chase, Kym Karath, honoree Julie Andrews, Debbie Turner, and Angela Cartwright Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

It unfortunately wasn't a complete reunion as Charmian Carr (who played Liesl) died at age 73 from complications with a rare form of dementia in Sept. 2016, and her onscreen sister Heather Menzies-Urich (Louisa) died at age 68 after she was diagnosed with cancer in Dec. 2017.

Christopher Plummer, who starred opposite Andrews as Captain von Trapp, died last February at age 91.

Andrews enjoyed a few other cast reunions during the event, including with her Princess Diaries costar Hector Elizondo, plus a virtual appearance from her onscreen granddaughter Anne Hathaway. Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke also paid tribute with a recorded message.

"This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies. What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen," Andrews said during her speech, after she was presented with the award by Carol Burnett.

The Victor/Victoria actress previously told PEOPLE the advice she'd give her younger self. "What I know now is that there's always something more to learn, because you never stop really," she said in 2017. "You don't just grow up and get set, at least you shouldn't."

"What I know now is to remain curious and that nothing is wasted. Nothing you do in life is wasted. I used to travel endlessly around — even when I was a child performer — and think, 'What is this doing for me?' I have found so many ways to employ what I observed in those days and incorporate it now," Andrews added.