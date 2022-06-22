Julie Andrews Reflects on Recent Reunion with The Sound of Music Cast: 'We're Family'

Five of the actors who played the von Trapp kids in the movie recently joined Andrews onstage at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony

In an interview with the TODAY Show Wednesday morning, Andrews, 86, reflected on her tight bond with the cast of the 1965 classic. The cast members reunited earlier this month at Andrews' AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, where Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath, who played the von Trapp children, surprised the actress onstage.

"We do keep in touch, but not on a really regular basis," Andrews explained to TODAY. "I mean, Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we're family anyway."

Andrews also had kind memories of fellow costar Christopher Plummer, who played her love interest in the movie and passed away last year. "Working with dear Chris Plummer," she said, "whom I adored." Andrews added, "We were friends for years."

"It really was the most beautifully crafted movie," she said to host Hoda Kotb. "I mean, the details in the movie, first of all, the scenery, children, songs, music, all of it."

Nicholas Hammond, Carol Burnett (seated), Duane Chase, Kym Karath, honoree Julie Andrews, Debbie Turner, and Angela Cartwright Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Andrews won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Maria in The Sound of Music, which also won the Oscar for Best Picture. The beloved musical film tells the true story of the von Trapp family, who escaped Nazis in Austria.

It unfortunately wasn't a complete reunion as Charmian Carr (who played Liesl) died at age 73 from complications with a rare form of dementia in Sept. 2016, and her onscreen sister Heather Menzies-Urich (Louisa) died at age 68 after she was diagnosed with cancer in Dec. 2017.

During the event, Andrews enjoyed a few other cast reunions including with her Princess Diaries costar Hector Elizondo, plus a virtual appearance from her onscreen granddaughter Anne Hathaway. Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke also paid tribute with a recorded message.

"This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies. What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen," Andrews said during her speech, after she was presented with the award by Carol Burnett.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julie Andrews attends the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Victor/Victoria actress previously told PEOPLE the advice she'd give her younger self. "What I know now is that there's always something more to learn, because you never stop really," she said in 2017. "You don't just grow up and get set, at least you shouldn't."