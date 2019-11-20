Julie Andrews Recalls Watching Her Late Husband Direct an Orgy Scene in Front of Her: 'So Sweet'

Julie Andrews had a front-row seat to a wild sex scene in the ’70s.

The legendary actress told Ellen DeGeneres all about it while stopping by her show on Wednesday to promoting her new book, Home Work. Apparently, Andrews was filming the 1979 film 10 when her husband Blake Edwards, who was directing the movie, gave her a call to come to set.

But instead of showing up to act in her own scenes, Edwards wanted Andrews, now 84, to witness the movie’s orgy scene being shot.

“He said, ‘Julie, you’ve just gotta come on over here, it’s an unbelievable sight,’” Andrews recalled her husband saying. “So I went dashing over. Of course, I did. What Blake had done was hire an awful lot of people who really are very at ease doing orgy films, I guess.”

Once Andrews arrived, she took in the funny sight as several actors walked around naked. And while Andrews wasn’t in the scene, her costar Dudley Moore was right in the middle of it.

“I walked in and everyone was stark naked and lying around, very happily and casually, treating it totally normally. And there was sweet Dudley in the middle of it all and he wasn’t very, very tall,” she said. “Blake put him between two enormously statuesque ladies and so he was completely naked and these two ladies were naked, but their bums were up here and little Dudley‘s was down there. So sweet.”

Image zoom Julie Andrews in Ten Bruce Mcbroom/Orion/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

She added, “It was more adorable than anything else because Dudley was so adorable.”

Home Work picks up with Andrews’ arrival in Hollywood, giving readers long-awaited details about her earliest films like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Beyond the ups and downs she’s experienced in the film industry, Andrews writes about her blended and beloved family.

The star had daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who co-wrote Home Work, with ex-husband Tony Walton, a set and costume designer. Andrews then married filmmaker Blake Edwards in 1969, who had children, Jennifer and Geoffrey, from a previous marriage. Together they adopted two children, Amy and Joanna. Edwards passed away in 2010 at the age of 88.

“I never thought about age, but since my husband passed away I’ve become much more aware of my mortality because of his,” Andrews told PEOPLE in 2012.