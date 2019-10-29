Julie Andrews Recalls Being Too 'Truly Stoned' to Accept a Role in The Wolf of Wall Street

Julie Andrews, the epitome of British class, was unable to star in The Wolf of Wall Street because she was too high on prescription drugs after a surgery.

The actress was recently promoting her new book Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she talked about how much she regrets not being able to star in Martin Scorsese’s hit 2013 movie.

“I do regret it,” Andrews admitted. “I wasn’t able to do the movie. I had an operation. I’m a bionic woman and I have a titanium ankle. I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take to take the pain away. Really, it was mostly the anesthetics.”

“I just wasn’t ready and I wanted to be and I would’ve loved to work with Scorsese,” Andrews added.

Andrews, 84, would’ve played the role of Aunt Emma, who helps Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Jordan Belfort hide some money. The role eventually went to another Brit, Absolutely Fabulous and Paddington 2 actress Joanna Lumley.

Andrews also gave an update on the highly-anticipated third movie in The Princess Diaries series, which star Anne Hathaway recently confirmed is eventually happening.

After a fan asked the actress if she had any updates since Hathaway’s announcement of a completed Princess Diaries 3 script, Andrews was surprised to hear one even existed.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished]. There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while,” she responded, laughing that she was unaware of the situation.

“I think [Hathaway’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy. If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about so there you go,” she joked.

In January, Hathaway, 36, revealed on an episode of Live that a script for a third film was already completed. At the time, she added that the next sequel could include Andrews.

The next installment would follow the original movie from 2001, and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.