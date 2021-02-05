Julie Andrews Mourns Her Sound of Music Costar Christopher Plummer: 'I've Lost a Cherished Friend'

Julie Andrews is remembering her former costar Christopher Plummer after his death on Friday. He was 91.

The Oscar winner mourned Plummer in a statement to PEOPLE, reminiscing on their time together filming the 1965 classic The Sound of Music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda," Andrews, 85, said.

The two actors were linked throughout their career after starring as Captain Von Trapp and Maria in the beloved musical. They came together to recall the making of the movie during its 50th anniversary in 2015, including a talk at the TCM Classic Film Festival's screening of the film.

"I think it's because it's the primal family movie of all time," Plummer said at the time of why the film remains so popular all these years later. "This is an extraordinary sort of fairy story brought to life. In a world that is so horrific, we know what's going on now and it's inconceivable, it's the last of a bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time."

Image zoom Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Added Andrews: "It has glorious music, it has the beautiful Alps, and it has the children and nuns. And it's an adventure as well as a love story. It's about family. I mean, you could pick any one of those things."

Andrews also complimented Plummer's performance.