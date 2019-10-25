Julie Andrews 'Loved' Mary Poppins Returns: 'It’s About Time a Second One Was Allowed'

Julie Andrews is a fan of Emily Blunt‘s Mary Poppins.

Andrews, 84, appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Life with Andy Cohen where she was asked about last year’s sequel Mary Poppins Returns. Andrews originated the titular role onscreen in the 1964 Disney original, for which she won her first Oscar.

“I loved it. The first film was made 60 years ago, I think it’s about time a second one was allowed,” Andrews said of the new movie musical. “But also, this had nothing to do with the first one. It wasn’t as if they were repeating the first story. They had umpteen P.L. Travers books of Mary Poppins in the vaults so they had to make a new one.”

Returns, directed by Rob Marshall (Chicago), featured Blunt as the magical nanny and her return to Cherry Blossom Lane to take care of the new Banks children, with Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer playing the grown-up Michael and Jane Banks.

The movie also featured the brief return of Dick Van Dyke, who costarred in the original with Andrews.

Andrews is currently promoting her book, titled Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. Andrews wrote the memoir with her daughter Emma, 56, and recently opened up about the process of reliving some of the busiest and most exciting times in her life.

“It was painful, funny, we wept at times, we laughed our heads off, we drank endless cups of tea. And we worked,” Andrews told Today. “It was about a 2½, 3-year project when all is said and done. It was a lot of writing with my daughter, which I enjoyed very, very much.”

Home Work, out now, follows Andrews’ career from 1963 to 1986, starting with her arrival in Hollywood to film Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music back-to-back and ending with the film That’s Life!