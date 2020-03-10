Julie Andrews' Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Julie Andrews will have to wait a little longer to celebrate her storied career.

The stage and screen icon, 84, was set to receive the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award at a gala on April 25. But with cases of coronavirus quickly growing in numbers around the world and in the U.S., AFI has decided to postpone the gala for a later time. The gala will now take place in the early summer.

“AFI’s decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America’s art form,” AFI CEO and president Bob Gazzale said in a statement, acccording to The Hollywood Reporter. “This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world.”

Set to take place in Los Angeles, the gala has been canceled after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency days earlier.

Image zoom Julie Andrews Ida Mae Astute/Getty

AFI’s temporary cancelation is just one of many events postponed as the world reckons with how to contain the growing outbreak. Events stateside like the SXSW Film Festival, as well as parades and sporting events, have been canceled.

Concerns over the virus have also caused two movies to postpone their release dates. The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die announced it would reschedule it’s April release date to November, while the Peter Rabbit sequel set a date in August instead of its scheduled late March and early April dates.

The number of cases in the U.S. continue to rise, with over 700 cases and at least 26 deaths as of March 10. Most of the deaths have been in Washington state with California and Florida each reporting 2 deaths.

Worldwide, the virus has reached over 116,000 cases with over 4,000 reported deaths.