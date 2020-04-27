Julie Andrews Launches New 'Storytime' Podcast with Daughter to 'Bring Families Together'

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty

Julie Andrews is ready to make her way into your home through the sound of... her new podcast!

The Oscar-winning actress announced that she will be launching a new "family-friendly storytime" podcast with American Public Media, co-hosted with her daughter, children's author Emma Walton Hamilton.

Julie’s Library: Story Time with Julie Andrews is a literacy program made especially for kids ages 4 through 10, however, will it will also be "aimed at multi-generational family audiences," American Public Media said.

The podcast will release weekly episodes of Andrews and Hamilton reading their favorite children’s books, bringing them to life through music, sound design and special guest appearances.

“When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children. My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent,” Andrews said in a statement.

“It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on Julie’s Library will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning," she added.

Hamilton and Andrews both virtually appeared on CBS Sunday this weekend to promote the show, saying on the show that they hope the podcast will help "bring families together."

"We're hoping that these stories will bring families together, will bring all of us together," Hamilton said

Andrews added, "And encourage reading and literacy and, I mean, all those subliminal things that go along with enjoying a good book."

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related stay-at-home orders, Andrews and Hamilton are releasing the first six episodes of their podcast early "to bring the comfort of storytelling to families during these unprecedented times." More episodes will come later this year.

Julie’s Library: Story Time with Julie Andrews launches April 29, available on Apple Podcasts and on other podcast platforms.