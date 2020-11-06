Julie Andrews Recalls Kissing Friend Carol Burnett for a 'Silly' Prank: 'It Was a Great Moment'

"We both had tears running down our faces at being so silly," Julie Andrews laughed while recounting the moment which took place at a hotel amid Lyndon Johnson's inaugural celebrations in 1965

Julie Andrews is looking back on the time she locked lips with friend Carol Burnett — with a certain first lady witnessing the smooch.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner, 85, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, when she recalled the story, which happened at a benefit event in the 1960s. Andrews said she and Burnett, 87, became bored while waiting for friend Mike Nichols so they decided to wait for him at the hotel elevator (and pull a little prank).

"It was Lyndon Johnson's inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet," she said. "We decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike. I swear I don't remember which one of us decided that we would do something silly when Mike got out of the elevator. So one of us said, 'Well, let's be kissing or something.' "

The two stars shared a playfully "big embrace" in front of the elevator, but when the doors opened, they saw it was "simply packed with Secret Service men." Following the first elevator reveal, each "ping" from the elevator delivered a new group of hotel guests, but still no Mike.

"Eventually, a lady got out — Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson — the lady went down the hall and realized it might be us, and she came back," said Andrews. "By this time Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly."

"The lady came and looked over the back of the sofa and said, 'Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?' Immediately Carol said, 'Yes, and this is my friend Mary Poppins.' It was a great moment," Andrews recalled.

The Sound of Music actress also recounts the funny anecdote in her 2019 memoir Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. At the time of the book's release, Andrews opened up to Oprahmag.com about her friendship with Burnett and the laugh-out-loud kissing story.

"Oh my gosh, yes she is such a great chum!" she said about the comedian. "And you know, I’m the bad girl when we get together. She brings out the mischief in me, and she’s the quiet one. It’s very funny."

Recalling the eventful party night to the magazine, Andrews added that she and Burnett were walking "down the hall in our pajamas and dressing gowns, waiting for Mike Nichols to come and have some hot chocolate or something."

"As we sat in the darkened hotel hallway on the sofa in front of a bank of three elevators waiting for him, we started to feel rather foolish, and we thought 'Let’s do something to make him laugh.' We decided to pretend we were making out," she said at the time. "He’d called our room and said he was coming right down, so we thought, well, the first person off the elevator would be Mike. But it wasn’t."