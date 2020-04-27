Julie Andrews Isn't Sure It's the 'Right Timing' for Princess Diaries 3: I'm 'Old and Crotchety'

Image zoom Everett

Princess Diaries 3 might be taking too long to come together for one its stars.

Despite Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway both stating they would return for a third movie in the franchise, Andrews revealed on The Talk @ Home on Monday that she still hadn't seen a script or plans for the movie.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that," Andrews, 84, said of a potential third movie. "I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.”

The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the movies, which follow as Queen Clarisse suddenly drops into teenage Mia's life and reveals she's the heir to the throne of Genovia.

In January 2019, Hathaway, 36, revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that a script for a third film was already completed. At the time, she added that the next sequel could include Andrews.

Months later in October, Andrews appeared on Live and revealed she had not heard of anything about it. After a fan asked the actress if she had any updates since Hathaway’s announcement of a completed Princess Diaries 3 script, Andrews was surprised to hear one even existed.

“I haven’t heard [there’s a script finished]. There’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while,” she responded, laughing that she was unaware of the situation.

“I think [Hathaway’s] having a second child. She’s busy and I’ve been busy. If it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about so there you go,” she joked.

The next installment would follow the original movie from 2001, and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.