See All the Stars at Julie Andrews' AFI Lifetime Achievement Ceremony

Julie Andrews was honored by the American Film Institute for her supercalifragilisticexpialidocious career in film in June 2022 — and got some support from stars like Carol Burnett, Steve Carell and more! 

By Andrea Wurzburger June 17, 2022 12:10 PM

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews was honored by the AFI with a Lifetime Achievement award in June 2022. 

Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett

Burnett was on hand to honor her longtime "chum" Andrews. She shared the story of the pair's first meeting in 1960, sharing, "It was as if we had always known each other."

Steve Carell

Carell spoke at the ceremony, joking that he played the "little known character of Kevin von Trapp" in The Sound of Music (and again in Thoroughly Modern Millie) and that he was replaced by Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins. 

In reality, the pair met while Andrews played his mother in Despicable Me. He called her an "authentic legend," adding that she is "kinder, funnier and more charming than you could ever imagine." 

He ended his speech with, "Congratulations, mom!" 

Héctor Elizondo

Elizondo, who starred alongside Andrews in The Princess Diaries, shared in a speech during the ceremony, "In a world grown coarse, you have come to embody grace and civility." 

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shared her love of The Sound of Music while speaking of Andrews, saying that seeing the movie for the first time was one of the "most impactful movies in [her] life."

Fran Drescher

Drescher, who played a famous caregiver just like Andrews, shared with Variety that when she pitched The Nanny, she was inspired by The Sound of Music. 

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo performed a moving rendition of "Edelweiss" from The Sound of Music for the legendary actress. 

Bo Derek and John Corbett

Bo Derek attended the event with husband John Corbett. The actress starred in 10 alongside Andrews in 1979, which was directed by Andrews' husband, Blake Edwards. 

In a speech at the ceremony, Derek shared that what Andrews and Edwards shared, "on screen and off, was a perfect 10." 

By Andrea Wurzburger