See All the Stars at Julie Andrews' AFI Lifetime Achievement Ceremony

Carell spoke at the ceremony, joking that he played the "little known character of Kevin von Trapp" in The Sound of Music (and again in Thoroughly Modern Millie) and that he was replaced by Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.

In reality, the pair met while Andrews played his mother in Despicable Me. He called her an "authentic legend," adding that she is "kinder, funnier and more charming than you could ever imagine."

He ended his speech with, "Congratulations, mom!"