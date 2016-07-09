The Oscar-winning actress says her A-list status hasn't kept her from being a typical mother and wife

In a new interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Julianne Moore opened up about raising son Caleb, 18, and daughter Liv, 14, to have relatively normal lives, despite having a very famous mom.

“They live a regular life. I make breakfast for them, my husband drives them to school and we all go to basketball games,” Moore, 55, said. “Both my kids play a lot of basketball – my son’s a really, really good player.”

She added: “We have family vacations. We’re involved in their lives and they don’t have jobs. I don’t think it’s a good thing for kids to work.”

Moore, who has been in a relationship with filmmaker Bart Freundlich since 1996, also spoke about the difficulties of fostering a long-lasting marriage.

“I think it’s hard, no matter what. Relationships are challenging. It’s important not to be black and white about it,” she said.