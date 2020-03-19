Julianne Moore's Family Turns Cleaning the Dishes Into a Mini-Movie as They Self-Isolate Together

Doing the dishes has never been more dramatic!

On Thursday, Julianne Moore shared how she and her family have been spending their time self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It should come as no surprise that the Hollywood household — the actress, 59, shares son Caleb, 22, and daughter Liv, 17, with her director husband Bart Freundlich — aren’t putting their filmmaking craft to rest while shut in.

Moore posted a mini-movie on Instagram, shot in her kitchen as she scrubbed a dish in the sink. The simple chore is turned into a cinematic scene, thanks to the Oscar winner‘s “performance,” cinematography by her husband, a cameo by her daughter and editing and music by her son.

“So this video of me cleaning a pot was originally 3 1/2 minutes long. It was edited and scored by my son @cal_freundlich,” the Woman in the Window star captioned the clip. “It takes a long time to clean things that were put away by SOMEONE when there is clearly still something in the pot. Well it’s done now.”

Naomi Watts was a fan of the effective moviemaking, commenting, “Haha I thought you were going to pull an ice pick on us or something!! 😂.” Pal Helena Christensen got a laugh out of the familial project, commenting, “Haaaaa thank god you have abundance of time for pot cleaning right now 👏👏👏.”

Giving further glimpse at her social distancing situation, Moore posted a photo of herself relaxed in bed watching the 1996 movie One Fine Day, remarking on the George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer film’s ability to calm her.

“Hang in there everybody. Most soothing movie with the most gorgeous people. @michellepfeifferofficial and #georgeclooney,” she wrote. “Sending love and light to you all. ❤️❤️❤️”

In August, Moore opened up to PEOPLE about collaborating with her husband, who directed her in last year’s After the Wedding, costarring Michelle Williams.

“I’m pretty familiar with working with my husband, so it didn’t feel out of the ordinary,” she said. “I think if anything, I’m highly sensitive to his moods, and so I know when things are bothering him.”

Moore previously told PEOPLE that marriage is “a container for a family and that’s why legal marriage is important — that everyone be allowed to be married, every couple, because it’s a way of saying to the world, ‘I’m legally committed to this person and I’m going to make this container for the two of us, and then our children, and our life together.'”

“Our container is pretty good,” she added at the time. “It’s not airtight but it’s pretty good. … We are intact and we are happy.”

