Julianne Moore Wishes Lookalike 'Daughter I Dreamed Of' Liv a Happy 18th Birthday

Julianne Moore is officially the mother of another legal adult.

The Oscar winner, 59, wished her daughter Liv a happy 18th birthday on Wednesday with a series of pictures on Instagram, including a stunning golden-hour shot. Other posted pics include one that show Liv with her director dad Bart Freundlich, a shot of her as a baby being cradled and one with big balloons celebrating her 18 years.

“Happy 18th birthday to the daughter that I dreamed of. I am so proud of everything you are and have become. I love you so much @livfreundlich ❤️🦋🌹⭐️🎂 and I can’t believe you are 18 already,” Moore wrote alongside the photos.

Moore and Freundlich, 50, also share 22-year-old son Caleb.

Though Liv’s Instagram profile is private, her bio indicates she’ll be heading to outer Chicago later this year to attend Northwestern University as the graduating class of 2024.

Several of her mom’s famous friends also commented on the post, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Rita Wilson, Amy Sedaris, A-List stylist Karla Welch, Helena Christensen and Livia Firth, Colin Firth’s ex-wife.

While Moore tends to keep her kids more private, she’s started sharing more and more pictures of them as they get older. She last shared a funny shot of Liv on Oscar night in February.

The actress went to Julius’, one of New York City’s oldest gay bars, to watch the telecast with Liv. She posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram in front of a red carpet outside of the bar, which is located in the heart of Manhattan’s West Village.

“NYC red carpet with my date @livfreundlich,” she captioned the post. “happy #oscar’s everybody. I have a lot of friends nominated tonight for their exquisite work this year — sending them all love — I’m watching and cheering you on!! #julius #nyc @theacademy @freundlich96.”